Absence of sex education turns youngsters towards pornography: Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who is always known for her outspoken nature, has recently said that absence of sex education turns young boys and girls towards pornography.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Section 375, Richa was asked about her views on providing sex education in school. Responding to the same, the 'Fukrey Returns' actor said, "Sex education is very important for all. Ever since internet data become free, you hear of cases like juveniles gang-raped a girl and upload the video on the internet. Rape videos are very popular on porn sites."

"In the absence of sex education young boys and girls will turn them to pornograph," she said. The actor further added that if parents feel uncomfortable talking about it at home then it should be discussed at school to improve overall upbringing of young kids.

Meanwhile, Richa's next Section 375 also stars Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is scheduled to release on September 13, 2019.