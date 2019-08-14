Entertainment Bollywood 14 Aug 2019 Absence of sex educa ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Absence of sex education turns youngsters towards pornography: Richa Chadha

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 14, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2019, 4:03 pm IST
At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Section 375, Richa was asked about her views on providing sex education in school.
Richa Chadha.
 Richa Chadha.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Richa Chadha, who is always known for her outspoken nature, has recently said that absence of sex education turns young boys and girls towards pornography.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Section 375, Richa was asked about her views on providing sex education in school. Responding to the same, the 'Fukrey Returns' actor said, "Sex education is very important for all. Ever since internet data become free, you hear of cases like juveniles gang-raped a girl and upload the video on the internet. Rape videos are very popular on porn sites."

 

"In the absence of sex education young boys and girls will turn them to pornograph," she said. The actor further added that if parents feel uncomfortable talking about it at home then it should be discussed at school to improve overall upbringing of young kids.

Meanwhile, Richa's next Section 375 also stars Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is scheduled to release on September 13, 2019.

...
Tags: richa chadha, section 375, akshaye khanna, rape, gang rape
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Katy Perry.

Katy Perry's 'Teenage Dream' video co-star accuses her of sexual misconduct

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor breaks down while talking about wife Sridevi; here's what he said

Naga Shaurya.

Tollywood star Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police; find out why



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Surprising Apple iPhone 11 launch details leak

The new iPhone 11 handsets will hit shelves in the second week of September. (Photo: CultofMac)
 

7 benefits of filing your income tax return

Taxpayers can get multiple benefits by filing income tax returns before the deadline.
 

Celebrate Independence Day 'dabake': J&K Police brass to people

Khan said that situations are normal across the state and the restrictions are not imposed or lifted in a generalised manner, but the decision on the same was being taken after accessing the prevailing situation by the district authorities. (Photo: AP | Representational)
 

Renault Triber bookings to begin from 17 August, launch on 28 August

Prices expected to be around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
 

Exciting Xiaomi foldable phone details emerge

Xiaomi foldable phone will come with an interesting feature. (Photo: LetsGoDigital)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra reveals what Nick Jonas likes to do each morning; read here

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Boney Kapoor breaks down while talking about wife Sridevi; here's what he said

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

Tollywood star Naga Shaurya fined by Hyderabad Police; find out why

Naga Shaurya.

Video: Nora Fatehi being silly while getting her hair & makeup done is totally adorbs

Nora Fatehi.

Film Body bans Mika Singh for performing in Pakistan

Mika Singh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham