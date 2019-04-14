Amitabh Bachchan demands bonus from Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan’s latest film Badla, which was produced by SRK, was a massive hit and recently, the two kings of Bollywood were seen bantering on a social media platform.

Bachchan tweeted to SRK, reminding him that the movie is the highest grossing movie in Shah Rukh’s production house’s career. And so, a bonus is much deserved. Bachchan wrote, “Manyawar, Raja Dhiraj, sunne me aaya hai ki ‘Badla’ film aapke film career ki sabse badi hit film hai. Toh bhai sahab, company me jab safalta milti hai, ya jab koi accha kaam karta hai, toh tohfe ke roop me use inaam diya jata hai, toh laaiyein, hamara bonus (sic).”

To this, SRK had replied, “Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite (sic).”