65th National Film Awards: Top honours for Baahubali, Newton

New Delhi: The 65th National Film Awards on Friday recognised the contribution of Vinod Khanna and Sridevi to the Indian cinema by honouring them posthumously with the Dadasaheb Phalke and best actress awards, respectively.

Announcing Sridevi’s name, feature film jury head Shekhar Kapur said that the actor was the most deserving candidate. Khanna, one of the biggest stars of Hindi films in 1970s and 1980s, became the 49th recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke award, Indian cinema’s highest honour, in a befitting homage to the legend whose first death anniversary is barely a fortnight away.

The jury recognised the diversity in Indian cinema by appreciating films belonging to different regional languages. Rima Das’ Assamese film Village Rockstars, about the music aspirations of a village girl, was named the best feature film, besides scoring awards for the best location sound recordist, editing and best child artiste (Bhanita Das).

Jayaraj was named the best director and the best adapted screenplay writer for his Malayalam film Bhayanakam. It also won the best cinematography award.

Riddhi Sen was recognised as the best actor for Kaushik Ganguly’s Nagarkirtan, which was also bagged awards in multiple categories, such as the best costume, makeup and special jury.

Oscar-winning music composer A.R.Rahman swept the best music direction category by winning the best songs for the Tamil Film Kaatru Veliyidai and the best background music for the Hindi film Mom. Sinjar, made in Jasari language, won the Indira Gandhi award for the best debut film for director Pampally. It was also recognised as the best film in Jasari langauge.

Blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion won national award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, besides being named for special effects and action direction. Ganesh Acharya won the choreography award for the Hindi film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Hindi film Newton, a dark comedy on Indian democracy, was named the best Hindi film and a special mention went to its actor Pankaj Tripathi for his portrayal of a cynical CRPF officer Atma Singh. Mr Kapur called Mr Tripathi’s portrayal one of the highlights of the Amit V. Masurkar-directed film.

Nargis Dutt award for the best feature film on national integration went to the Marathi film Dhappa, while Malayalam film Aalorumkkam was recognised as the best film on social issues. Divya Dutta was named the best supporting actress for her role in Irada.