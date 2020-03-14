Actor Hrithik Roshan performing at the Zee Cine Awards 2020(Twitter)

The Zee Cine awards take place every year to felicitate some of the notable artists.

Every year the show takes place with huge number of audience and stars performing and having a gala time walking the red carpet.

However, this year amid the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus the show happened in a low-key manner with no audience.

Bollywood celebrities aced their looks and were all glammed up this year for the awards. Here's looking at some highlights:

Taapsee Pannu walked away with the Best Actor (Female) award for her film Badla.

Ayushmann Khurrana was awarded Entertainer of the Year award.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was awarded the Best Debut (Male) award and also shared the award for Best Onscreen Pair with Singh for Gully Boy.

Kartik Aaryan won the Best Actor in a Comic Role award for his role in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ranveer Singh won the award for Best Actor for Gully Boy and also won the Best Onscreen Pair for his chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the Zoya Akhtar directorial.

Other artists like Rajkumar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Tara Sutaria were seen slaying their gorgeous Red carpet looks