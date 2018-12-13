search on deccanchronicle.com
It's official! Kapil Sharma ties the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar

The newlywed couple will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.
 Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni Chatrath. (Photo: Kapil Sharma/Twitter)

Mumbai: Kapil and Ginni, who have been together for several years, tied the knot in Jalandhar on December 12. Before the grand wedding in Jalandhar, the pre-wedding ceremonies were organised in Amritsar. A Mata Ki Chowki was followed by mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Here's the first picture of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath from their wedding.

 

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath will host a wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14.

On the work front, Kapil will soon make a return to the small screen with a new season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

