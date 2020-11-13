Shah Rukh Khan supports Kerala's COVID-19 fight, donates 20,000 N-95 masks

Kochi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Mir Foundation has extended support to Kerala in its fight against COVID-19. The foundation has donated 20,000 N-95 masks to Kerala.

According to regional media reports, actors Indrajith and Rajshri Deshpande have taken up the state’s relentless fight against the pandemic with Shah Rukh who has agreed to provide the N-95 masks.

Health minister K.K Shailaja expressed gratitude to the support extended by the Bollywood superstar.

The actor’s Mir Foundation has been actively supporting different state governments in the fight against the pandemic. Earlier, the foundation has provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra. The actor has also announced a series of initiatives to support people during the pandemic crisis.