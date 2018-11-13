search on deccanchronicle.com
Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan, Farah, SLB, Aditya Chopra not part of DeepVeer wedding

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 13, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Nov 13, 2018, 5:09 pm IST
Deccan Chronicle has come to know that only 40 guests (family and friends) have travelled to Lake Como in Italy.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married tomorrow.
The time is finally arriving! It is just a day for the much-awaited star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh (DeepVeer)’s wedding. They are taking this step after 6 long years of dating.

Both of them met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela and went on complete a hattrick with him after working in films like Bajirao Mastani and the latest being Padmaavat.

 

While the director definitely holds a special space and it was strongly assumed he was invited for the wedding, he wasn’t the only celeb who was speculated as part of the grand ceremony. It was being reported that Deepika also invited Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan who gave the actress her Bollywood break with Om Shanti Om. On the other hand, Ranveer, who is too fond of Aditya Chopra, was said to have invited the director for his big day.

However Deccan Chronicle has now come to know that none of this news is true since only 40 guests have travelled to Lake Como in Italy and not a single celebrity is part of it. The wedding will be a close-knit affair since only friends and family have arrived at the venue.

Moreover we also learnt that the security there is of three levels to avoid any kind of gatecrashers, but all the guests receive a warm welcome and are personally received by the bride and the groom.

Deepika, who is usually known to have a knack for details, along with Ranveer, has paid special attention to everything, right from food to clothing, at the venue.

Shah Rukh Khan had earlier said, "I get really emotional when they get married. I called Deepika and I wanted to hug her, I told her be happy. My love to Deepika and Ranveer. We will be celebrating as and when they call."

