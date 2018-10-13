search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Lost film as I refused to sleep with Bhushan Kumar: Anonymous actress; honcho reacts

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Oct 13, 2018, 9:17 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 9:26 am IST
The T-Series head reacted immediately as the post started going viral and he intends to take action.
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has multiple films on floors, including Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat.’
  Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has multiple films on floors, including Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat.’

Mumbai: T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar Friday denied the sexual harassment allegations against him, saying the claims are being used a tool to malign his reputation.

An anonymous Twitter user accused Kumar of propositioning her on the pretext of signing a three-movie contract with his production house.

 

Also read: #MeToo: Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan asked actor to ‘strip down panty’

The user in her Twitter post had detailed how Bhushan wanted to sign her for a three-film deal and make her a superstar as he saw a lot of potential in her. But later he asked her to come to his bungalow in Versova, which she refused and he also said he was looking for ‘relationship that involves both work and pleasure.’ She claimed after repeated attempts that went futile, she was informed she was dropped from the project because she ‘refused to sleep with the ‘boss.’’ She alleged when she refused Bhushan's offer, he threatened he would spoil her career if she shares her account.

Also read:  #MeToo: Sajid Khan accused of sexual misconduct, Akshay Kumar stalls Housefull 4

"I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this #MeToo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation," Kumar said in a statement to PTI.

The producer said he would be lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police.

"I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I'll take all such actions as I will be legally advised," he added.

Also read: #MeToo: Subhash Ghai anonymously accused of rape; director threatens defamation

Many big names in the Bollywood such as Vikas Bahl, Subhash Ghai, Nana Patekar, Alok Nath and Sajid Khan stand accused of harassment as India's #MeToo movement picks up steam.

Tags: bhushan kumar, t-series, #metoo india


Related Stories

#MeToo: Subhash Ghai anonymously accused of rape; director threatens defamation
#MeToo: Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan asked actor to ‘strip down panty’
#MeToo: Sajid Khan accused of sexual misconduct, Akshay Kumar stalls Housefull 4
#MeToo: Alok Nath lunged at me saying, ‘You are mine’, reveals Sandhya Mridul
‘Vikas Bahl is a sexual offender’: Anurag, Vikramaditya release statements, apologise


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook shares details about the cyber attack

‘Within two days, we closed the vulnerability, stopped the attack, and secured people’s accounts by resetting the access tokens for people who were potentially exposed,’ said Facebook.
 

Data breach affected 29 million users, details impact: Facebook

The breach has left users more vulnerable to targeted phishing attacks and could deepen unease about posting to a service whose privacy, moderation and security practices have been called into question by a series of scandals, cybersecurity experts and financial analysts said.
 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Half-hearted nepotism bites Salman Khan

Salman Khan

I can’t just re-tell the same stories: Kanika Dhillon

Kanika Dhillon

Mental Hai Kya postponed

Kangana Ranaut

Namaste England jodi Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti's car breaks down in middle of road

Namaste England poster.

#MeToo: How can SRK work with Karim Morani, questions 21-year-old rape victim

Shah Rukh Khan and Karim Morani.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham