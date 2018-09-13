2.0 teaser: Witness an epic showdown between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: The makers of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated movie, '2.0', have finally unveiled the teaser. '2.0', which brings Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, and Shankar together for the first time, is a sequel of 2010 blockbuster film 'Enthiran' (released in Hindi as 'Robot').

Akshay Kumar, who reportedly plays a ‘Crow Man’ in the film, looks deliciously evil as antagonist where as a massive crow is also seen spelling trouble for the people. Be it his heavy-duty weapons or his massive battalion or action sequences, Chitti is the one to look out for this time as well.

With '2.0’ being a sequel having two big superstars and being touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema history, there’s no doubt this film will make cinegoers crazy upon its release.

S Shankar's '2.0' marks the South debut of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. It also stars Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman has composed the music. Produced by Lyca Productions, the film is slated to hit the theaters on November 29, 2018.