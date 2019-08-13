Entertainment Bollywood 13 Aug 2019 Bromance for boys, c ...
Bromance for boys, cat fights for actresses: Priyanka on double standard in industry

PTI
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 3:06 pm IST
The actor will next be seen in Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink'.
 Priyanka Chopra Jonas' look for Cannes 2019. (Photo: Instagram)

Los Angeles: As an artist, Priyanka Chopra says she is often quizzed whether she got along with her female co-stars and the Indian actor believes the lack of opportunities for women is the germ behind the "cat fight" narrative.

The actor rued while there is a perception that women try to pull each other down, the men are assumed to have a "bromance" with fellow male stars. "I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there cat fights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well'," Priyanka said at Beautycon Los Angeles.

 

"I feel like, over time, because women had the lack of opportunities, we were pitted against each other. Because there were only five places a woman could be hired and so we were elbowing each other out to get to that one spot," she added. According to E! Online, the 37-year-old actor said she believes in order to change this perception, women in power need to support other women. "The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow," she shared.

"We're 50 per cent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting (women) in positions of power. "I realised many, many years ago, the more I champion women in my own small way, maybe I'll be able be able to create a world, around me at least, where women run the show. Because we kinda do it really well," she said.

The actor will next be seen in Bollywood film "The Sky Is Pink".

