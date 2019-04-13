LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 13 Apr 2019 It's official! ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

It's official! Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling to collaborate for wedding comedy

PTI
Published Apr 13, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
The film is being described as an amalgamation of 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. (Photo: Instagram)
 Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor. (Photo: Instagram)

Los Angeles: Actors Priyanka Chorpa and Mindy Kaling are teaming up for a wedding comedy from Universal Pictures.

According to Variety, Kaling will write the screenplay with Dan Goor, is starring in the movie, and will also potentially direct . The project will be produced by Kaling's banner Kaling International, Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. The film is being described as an amalgamation of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "My Big Fat Greek Wedding". Priyanka is also awaiting the release of her Bollywood project "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose and starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

 

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra jonas, mindy kaling, dan goor, wedding comedy, the sky is pink
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas part of 2019 Met Gala Host Committee
Did Priyanka Chopra help reunite the Jonas brothers?
Vacancy! Priyanka Chopra is recruiting via her app

Latest From Entertainment

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Kavaludaari movie still.

Kavaludaari movie review: Coincidence galore

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s mother gets emotional



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pet dog saves lives of over 30 people in UP, dies later

The dog lost its life in a cylinder blast as it was tied up. (Photo: ANI)
 

Arsenal fan pays hypnotist £3000 to stop son from supporting Tottenham

In a bizarre incident, an unnamed father of a six-year-old son in England has reportedly offered £3,000 to a hypnotist to convert him to an Arsenal fan from being a Tottenham supporter. (Photo: AFP)
 

Evelyn Sharma's latest beach picture is too hot to handle; check out

Evelyn Sharma. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
 

IPL 2019: Dhawan one of best opening batsmen in world, says Ganguly

Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly described Shikhar Dhawan as one of the best opening batsmen in the world and revealed that his franchise was 'desperate' to rope in the left-hander after he left Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Jeep Compass Trailhawk launch in July; will debut diesel automatic in India

India-spec Jeep Compass is likely to be a diesel-only model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.

Alia bhatt unfazed by Kangana Ranaut’s nasty barbs

Alia Bhatt.

Kalank: Is Sanjay Dutt Playing antagonist in Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer?

Sanjay Dutt in Kalank.

I love competition: 'Student Of The Year 2' actress Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday.

Lord Ganesha to help PM Narendra Modi biopic release?

Vivek Oberoi visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from the lord.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham