Hrithik Roshan cheers for the 'Student Of The Year 2' star Tiger Shroff

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2019, 10:12 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2019, 10:24 am IST
Bollywood is heaping praises on Tiger Shroff and the biggest compliment he has received is from his idol, Hrithik Roshan.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.
 Hrithik Roshan and Tiger shroff.

Mumbai: Finally, the much-awaited trailer of Tiger Shroff's next Student of the year 2 is out and winning hearts all over the world.

Winning the label of Student of the Year even before the release of the film, Tiger Shroff as Rohan has captivated the interests of the audience with his underdog character.

 

Superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media and tweeted "Bullseye!! Cheers to a very worthy student @iTIGERSHROFF Good luck to the entire team."

Tiger Shroff has been a huge admirer of Hrithik Roshan and often posts videos dancing to the popular songs of the Superstar.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for their action sequences in Siddharth Anand's untitled film.

