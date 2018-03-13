search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Singer Aditya Narayan injures two by ramming car into autorickshaw, arrested

PTI
Published Mar 13, 2018, 9:31 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2018, 10:23 am IST
After a complaint was registered, he was later released as all offences registered against him are bailable.
Aditya Narayan has sung for films like 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela'.
 Aditya Narayan has sung for films like 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela'.

Mumbai: Playback singer Udit Narayan's son Aditya was arrested on Monday after he allegedly rammed his high-end car into an autorickshaw in suburban Andheri, leaving two persons injured, police said.

Aditya (30), who was behind the wheel of Mercedes car, hit an autorickshaw on Lokhandwala Back Road in the afternoon, said a Versova police station official.

 

Also read: Watch: Riled up Aditya Narayan creates ruckus at airport, threatens official

Following the incident, Aditya shifted the injured persons, identified as Rajkumar Palekar (64), the auto driver, and Surekha Shivekar (32), a passenger, to nearby hospital, he said.

Based on the statement of Shivekar, Versova police registered a complaint against the actor-singer under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

Also read: Sanjay hated my voice at first: Aditya Narayan

"Aditya Narayan was arrested and released as all offences registered against him are bailable," said DCP (zone IX) Paramjit Dahiya.

Tags: aditya narayan, rash driving, mercedes car, versova police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Aditya Narayan reacts to viral video where he lashes out at airport staff
Watch: Riled up Aditya Narayan creates ruckus at airport, threatens official
Aditya Narayan’s second innings
Aditya Narayan to make a comeback with Banjo
Sanjay hated my voice at first: Aditya Narayan


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami had affair with South African woman, chatted on WhatsApp

Hasin Jahan, who had earlier taken to her Facebook to share photos of Mohammed Shami’s alleged Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp chats with other women, also alleged that Shami also had a WhatsApp chat with a woman in South Africa. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Microsoft women filed 238 complaints about gender discrimination

Out of 118 gender discrimination complaints filed by women at Microsoft, only one was deemed “founded” by the company.
 

Apple to unveil new entry-level Mac Notebook, likely launch at WWDC in June

The cited source claims that Apple is aiming to ship six million units of the new notebook through the end of the year, although DigiTimes believes that the upcoming MacBook model is expected to be closer to four million.
 

Meghan Markle carries out first royal engagement with UK's Queen Elizabeth

Markle joined her husband-to-be and Britain’s other senior royals including Prince Charles, Prince William for the Commonwealth service. (Photo: DC File)
 

Porn actress Stormy Daniels offers to repay $130K so she can discuss Donald Trump

Stormy Daniels is willing to repay the money she received as part of a 2016 agreement, as long as she can speak openly. (Photo: Twitter/VividLiveHou)
 

WhatsApp: Five secret features you need to know about

Some of the key features added this year include deleting messages for everyone, WhatsApp Status and share your live location.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Janhvi absolutely lovely, very good dancer; comparing her to Sridevi unfair: Farah

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

October trailer launch: Shoojit Sircar is a brilliant actor, reveals Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, Shoojit Sircar and Banita Sandhu at 'October' trailer launch.

Deepika Padukone is back

Deepika Padukone

October trailer launch: Shoojit Sircar says you’ll find real Varun Dhawan in movie

Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar at 'October' trailer launch.

Varun Dhawan totally agrees with Shah Rukh Khan on fee allocation for actors

Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan during 'Dilwale' promotions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham