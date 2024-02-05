12th Fail crosses 100-day milestone

Director/Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest much-appreciated film 12th Fail recently celebrated its 100-day mark. The film, staring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, is based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty to become an IPS officer, and includes the crucial role his wife played in his journey. It has received worldwide appreciation while raking in Rs 67 crore at the box office.

Vidhu, who penned the story along with Jaskunwar Kohli, talked to the media about the film.



How it happened:



I got Anurag Pathak’s book, ‘12th Fail’, and Raj Kumar Hirani told me it could be made into a film. I started writing the script and loved the content. Hirani suggested Vikrant’s name. I was already in love with Vikrant’s acting, after watching A Death in the Gunj. Vikrant inspired me to direct this film.



On predictions about the film:



My wife [journalist] Anupama Chopra told me that I should put 12th Fail on the OTT as not many would come to theatres to watch it. The agencies predicted just a Rs 30-lakh life time business.