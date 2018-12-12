search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo: Sajid Khan suspended from IFTDA after getting accused of sexual harassment

ANI
Published Dec 12, 2018, 11:28 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2018, 11:31 am IST
Sajid also stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' after the allegations.
Sajid Khan.
 Sajid Khan.

Mumbai: The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association has suspended filmmaker Sajid Khan for one year over complaints of sexual harassment against him.

The 48-year-old was accused of sexual harassment by three women, namely actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay.

 

Also Read | Sajid Khan accused of sexual misconduct, Akshay Kumar stalls Housefull 4

The three opened up about their heart-wrenching ordeals on their respective social media handles. "The Committee investigated the complaints in the spirit of POSH Act. The allegations in the complaints are serious instances of sexual harassment and abuse of power by Sajid Khan," said IFTDA.

They also stated that even after given an opportunity to put forth his defense, Sajid didn't give any explanation. In reference to Sajid's earlier interview, IFTDA also said that Sajid exposed his real self and admitted to being abusive and disrespectful towards women.

Also Read | Felt guilty for not knowing what he was up to: Farhan on allegations against Sajid

Sajid stepped down as the director of upcoming comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' after the allegations and was replaced by Farhad Samji. Also, actors Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar stood by the victims and did not support Sajid.

This came after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India starting with actor Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of harassing her. Since then, incidents of harassment and sexual misconduct have come out in the open, with allegations being leveled against many personalities in the media and entertainment industry, including Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, and Rajat Kapoor.

...
Tags: sajid khan, indian film & television directors' association (iftda), housefull 4, #metoo india


Related Stories

No Happy Birthday for Sajid Khan
Sajid Khan avoids the media
Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar’s marching orders came from Fox Star Studios in LA
#MeToo: Saif harassed 25 years ago but Sara won't be; refuses Sajid Khan as colleague


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Baby declared brain dead continues to breathe after life support was switched off

The parents were told that their baby would have severe damage to the brain as he was deprived of oxygen in the womb (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

Posting on social media she said that her marriage is over and warned everyone to very careful when dabbling in spirituality. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

'Highborn' characters – lords and ladies, those who change allegiances, and women who have the best odds of surviving the notoriously violent show.
 

Coffee could fight Parkinson's and dementia, says study

The scientists now hope caffeine and EHT could be combined into a drug to help treat Parkinson's and DLB in humans, which are both incurable. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Cutting out red meat reduces risk of heart disease in one month

Compared to people who ate white meat or veggie meals, red meat eaters had a ten-fold risk. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's how Priyanka Chopra beat wedding stress: Dr Madhu Chopra

ollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas stand for photographs at their wedding reception in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Dilip Kumar will celebrate 96th birthday with family, close friends: Saira Banu

Dilip Kumar with his wife Saira Banu.

Satish Kaushik goes back to Salman Khan

Satish Kaushik and Salman Khan

Raj-DK to sue Dinesh Vijan over Stree profits

Dinesh Vijan

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan turn local reporters

Kriti Sanon

Is Suhana Khan the next star kid to be launched?

Suhana Khan on a set with her friends.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham