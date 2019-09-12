Entertainment Bollywood 12 Sep 2019 It was unique in a w ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

It was unique in a way because it’s going back to the roots: Ayushmann Khurrana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 12, 2019, 8:36 am IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 8:41 am IST
There’s no stopping the multi talent Ayushmann Khurrana as he emerges as the next big Superstar of the country.
Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
Mumbai: The film Dream Girl is already creating all the buzz across the nation with its eccentric trailer and the songs have totally become a rage within no time. Ever since the trailer of Dream Girl has come, the whole nation has been going gaga over Ayushmann Khurrana's character 'Pooja'.  People are loving this unique character of Ayushmann and in a giffy 'Pooja' fever has taken all over.

There’s no stopping the multi-talent Ayushmann Khurrana as he emerges as the next big Superstar of the country. In the recent interview when he was asked, “What appealed to you about Dream Girl?”. To which he replied, “It was unique in a way because it’s going back to the roots. Traditionally, in Ram Leela and all these folklore, plays or theatre, most of the actors who play female characters are males. This is the story about that guy. And for some reason, his father is not that proud of the fact that he’s playing a girl in Ram Leela. But, he is gifted — he can talk in two voices, both male and female — he utilises this talent of his and joins a call centre. Some men fall in love with him, and it is about how he deals with the situation. Not only is it unique, but also quirky at the same time.”

 

Other than that, the fact that he is truly the one star who has solely led Indian cinema into a new direction by putting quality over quantity, unique content above all and has successfully been able to redefine the terms- Art and Commerce, by merging the two and making content-based films win big over both, Box office and critical appeal!  

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh. Dreamgirl is all set to release on 19 September 2019.

Tags: ayushmann khurrana, dream girl, pooja, ram leela, nushrat bharucha
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


More From Bollywood

My style is relatable: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha

Kriti Sanon stuns at New York Fashion Week

Kriti Sanon at New York Fashion Week

Saif Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal, be warned

Saif Ali Khan

Taapsee Pannu clears the air

Taapsee Pannu

The return of the zombie

Karan Johar’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship will be the second Bollywood film ever to have zombies in it.
