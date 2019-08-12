Entertainment Bollywood 12 Aug 2019 Video: Salman Khan g ...
Video: Salman Khan gets irritated when girl fan tried to pull him at HAHK screening

Aug 12, 2019
A girl fan went past his security details and grabbed the 'Dabangg' star's arm to take a selfie with him.
Mumbai: A video of Salman Khan being pulled by his female fan at the special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun is going viral on social media.

At the screening which was held in Mumbai, Salman Khan was stepping out of the studio. When he was coming out, a girl fan went past his security details and grabbed the 'Dabangg' star's arm to take a selfie with him.

 

#SalmanKhan does not appreciate a fan pulling him like this

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

In the video, one can see, the girl fan pulling Salman Khan's hand. Shocked with fan's behaviour, the 53-year-old actor got annoyed as he walked away without saying anything to her.

In June of this year, Salman Khan trended on the internet when his video of slapping a security guard for allegedly pushing a young fan went viral on social media. Meanwhile, on Friday night, Salman Khan along with Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Sooraj Barjatya and Pranutan (daughter Mohnish Bahl) attended a special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, which was held to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

