Entertainment Bollywood 12 Aug 2019 Dream Girl trailer: ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Dream Girl trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana steals hearts yet again; watch now

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 12, 2019, 4:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 12, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
There’s no stopping the multi talent Ayushmann Khurrana as he emerges as the next big Superstar of the country.
Dream Girl trailer. (Photo: YouTube)
 Dream Girl trailer. (Photo: YouTube)

Mumbai: The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film ‘Dream Girl’ is out today and within no time it has managed to blow the audience with its loaded entertainment, giving us a real and powerful slice of life appeal. It’s no exaggeration to say that Ayushmann Khurrana is the superstar our country deserves as he aces every role he picks up! And that’s not all. He is probably the only superstar who picks up characters who are very real and very different from each other and yet the actor successfully portrays them all!

Makers took to their social media handle and shared the trailer, "A voice so dreamy, you'll be hopelessly lovestruck! Get ready to meet the #DreamGirl! Trailer out now: (link: http://bit.ly/DreamGirlOfficialTrailer) bit.ly/DreamGirlOffic…"

 

In this quirky comedy-drama, the superstar is all set to play a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her. It’s widely known that Ayushmann Khurrana is also a professional singer and here we will see the multifaceted actor using his flawless voice to turn into a woman and back to a man as and when required! Looking like a seamless family entertainer, Ayushmann’s totally on the cusp of massive stardom- delivering hits with all his previous concept rich projects and with the much awaited Dream Girl, now.

There’s no stopping the multi talent Ayushmann Khurrana as he emerges as the next big Superstar of the country. What’s more fascinating about him is the fact that he is truly the one star who has solely led Indian cinema into a new direction by putting quality over quantity, Content above masala and he has successfully been able to redefine the terms- Art and Commerce, by merging the two and making content based films win big over both, Box office and critical appeal!

The Versatile actor is known for having an impeccable track record with his films. Having won a national award recently for ‘Andhadhun’ and another one of his films ‘Badhai Ho’ winning the best film for wholesome entertainment at the 2019 National Film Awards, makes him the most sought after actor today! Having six back to back hits has made him the most dependable star in the present times and with Balaji’s Dream Girl, it’s yet another journey Ayushmann with the entire team and the audience are all set to sail for!

After the much hyped poster of Ayushmann Khurrana looking all quirky donning a saree, and sitting on a rickshaw, the hype around ‘Dreamgirl’ has been built solid. The next venture of Balaji Telefilms- Dream Girl had a 5-city trailer launch, originating from the city of dreams-Mumbai which was also connected to four other cities of Ahmedabad, Indore, Jaipur and Chandigarh over a video conference call.

The film is directed by Raaj Shandilya, produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ashish Singh. Dream Girl is all set to release on 19 September 2019.

...
Tags: dream girl, dream girl trailer, ayushmann khurrana, nushrat bharucha, crossdresser
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer upcoming ‘Dream Girl’ to have a 5-city trailer launch
Ayushmann Khurrana turns Dream Girl
Here's how Raaj Shaandilya convinced Ayushmann Khurrana for ‘Dream Girl’ in ten mins!
Dream Girl: Here’s when Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha film is releasing

Latest From Entertainment

Rohit Reddy.

Rohit Reddy, new style icon of India

Santiago Castro.

Santiago Castro is all set for his upcoming new short Movie 'New India'

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
 

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

Casey Sosnowski, who is a student in Florida, posted a picture on the photo sharing platform that shows her in active wear with a water bottle in hand. (Photo: Instagram/ @caseyros)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Happy Eid al-Adha 2019: Ajay, Huma and other B-town celebs wish on Bakra Eid

Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. (Photo: Instagram)

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)

Video: Salman Khan gets irritated when girl fan tried to pull him at HAHK screening

Salman Khan viral video. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Varun Dhawan shares sizzling poster of 'Coolie No 1' on Sara Ali Khan's birthday

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan featuring in Coolie No 1 poster.

Here's how Shraddha Kapoor showed her gratitude on the journey of ‘Saaho’

Shraddha Kapoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham