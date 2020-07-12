Anupam Kher's mother, brother, two other family members test COVID-19 positive

Mumbai: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday said his mother, Dulari, along with brother Raju and his family have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Kher said his mother wasn't eating for the past few days and even got her blood tests done, which showed nothing alarming.

"But then our doctor advised us to take her to a CT scan centre and get her scanned and it turned out she was COVID positive, mild," he said.

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

"My brother and I also got ourselves tested, where Raju tested mildly positive while I was negative. My sister-in-law and niece also tested mildly positive," the actor added.

The 65-year-old actor said while his mother is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, his brother's family is quarantining at their home.

"I've informed the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) they're working amazingly, efficiently. They will sanitise my brother's residence," he said.

The news comes a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday. There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.