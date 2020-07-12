110th Day Of Lockdown

Entertainment, Bollywood

A day after Big B, Abhishek test COVID+, BMC sanitises Bachchan residence and office

PTI
Published Jul 12, 2020, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 12, 2020, 2:15 pm IST
The BMC said that contract tracing is being done to trace the source and spread of infection
Amitabh Bachchan
 Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Mumbai civic authorities were sanitising the residential and office premises of Amitabh Bachchan in Juhu area here after the megastar and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Sunday.

Contact-tracing was also being done, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

 

Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek Bachchan, aged 44, on Saturday said they had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital.

The BMC teams were sanitising their residential and office premisesas per the standard operating procedures, the civic official said.

A containment zone banner would also be put up outside the premises, he said.

Security was also stepped up outside Bachchan's two bungalows in Juhu and the Nanavati Hospital, where the veteran actor and his son were admitted, police officials said.

After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus, some people tried to gather outside the Nanavati Hospital, but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road there, a police official said.

 

