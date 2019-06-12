Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 12 Jun 2019 Capital punishment n ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Capital punishment not a deterrent: Javed Akhtar on Kathua verdict

PTI
Published Jun 12, 2019, 9:40 am IST
Updated Jun 12, 2019, 9:40 am IST
Akhtar admitted that he did not have 'clear cut' ideas about the merits and demerits of capital punishment.
Javed Akhtar.
 Javed Akhtar.

Mumbai: Veteran lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar has said while he understands the disappointment with the verdict in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, he believes capital punishment is not a deterrent to crime.

Akhtar admitted that he did not have "clear cut" ideas about the merits and demerits of capital punishment.

 

"I have heard that some people are disappointed with the verdict because they thought these people deserved capital punishment. I, in all honesty, must accept that I don't know have very clear cut ideas about capital punishment - whether it's right or wrong...

"One thing I am sure about is that capital punishment is not a deterrent of crime because where they have banned capital punishment, crime hasn't increased, and where they have kept it, crime hasn't reduced. So, I have no idea that whether they should have been given capital punishment or a life term is good enough. I am not sure," Akhtar said at a book launch here on Monday when asked about his reaction on Kathua verdict.

He, however, said those who have committed "a heinous crime" should not walk away after few years of serving life sentence on one ground or other.

"...We have seen many times in our society that somebody, who has committed a heinous crime, gets life imprisonment but after two or three years, you realise the person is released on one ground or the other.

"Then he or she lives happily ever after. So, I hope life imprisonment is good enough but it will not have these kind of privileges that after two-three years, the same people will be walking out free. That should not happen," Akhtar added.

A Pathankot court on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment the three main accused in the gangrape-and-murder of the girl, while awarding five years in jail to three others for destruction of evidence.

After nearly a year-long trial, the court held the six guilty in the case that sparked nation-wide outrage, while acquitted another accused Vishal Jangotra, son of mastermind Sanji Ram, giving him the 'benefit of doubt', according to Mubeen Farooqi, who represented the victim's family in the court.

...
Tags: javed akhtar, kathua verdict, kathua case


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Javed Akhtar bats for women empowerment
Sadhvi Pragya BJP's shameful choice: Javed Akhtar on her Babri comments
Memoir over autobiography: Javed Akhtar
‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ song penned by Javed Akhtar

Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh starrer '83. (Photo: Instagram)

It's official: Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83; see pics

Dhanush.

A star can give you an opening but that's it: Dhanush

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Chris Hemsworth. (Photo: Instagram/ siddhantchaturvedi)

Watch: 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi raps as Chris Hemsworth say 'Bohot Hard'

Felicity Huffman

Business as usual for Felicity Huffman?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Were Google Pixel 4 renders made during Game of Thrones Battle of Winterfell?

Google Pixel 4 renders feature a square camera bump.
 

'Broken Heart' operation: Nearly 1,700 suspected child sex predators arrested

The US Justice Department said Tuesday that it has arrested nearly 1,700 alleged online child sex offenders in a two-month operation across the country. (Representational Image)
 

Want to know about the saviour of drought-stricken Indian villages?

Three of the last five monsoons have been deficient and while the IMD is predicting a normal monsoon this year it is already a week late and that worries farmers. (Photo: AFP)
 

Honor 20 review: Beauty with beastly performances

Built with an iconic glass back, the Honor 20’s rear comes with a mirrored finish that create subtle patterns and highlights that shine and move alongside its varied lengths.
 

Watch: 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chaturvedi raps as Chris Hemsworth say 'Bohot Hard'

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Chris Hemsworth. (Photo: Instagram/ siddhantchaturvedi)
 

Third-party car insurance prices to go up from June 16

Price hike of Rs 222 (12 per cent) for cars displacing less than 1000cc.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

No Rohit-Salman in Kick 2

Rohit Shetty and salman khan

Priyanka Chopra back home

Priyanka Chopra

Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film is not Dhoom 4

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan says no VT station in London

Varun Dhawan

Sooryavanshi tries to top Singham

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham