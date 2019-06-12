'Article 15 will be an eye-opener': Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana who is all set to portray a cop for the first time on-screen feels that his upcoming 'Article 15' will be an eye opener for the society.

In an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "Article 15 will be an eye-opener. People in urban areas think that things are now better than before. But it still exists in rural areas and the majority of our country."

'Article 15' has relevance to society as it deals with the fundamental rights of every individual. Mentioning about its relevance, Ayushmann said, "It's a relevant and important film for all. It will trigger some change for sure."

Ayushmann Khurrana is playing an investigative officer on the screen. The actor has done a lot of preparation to get into the screen of the character. Expressing about his preparations, 'Andhadhun' actor said, "I have met real life cops to prepare for my role of a cop in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15. I am friends with Mr Manoj Malviya who’s a senior IPS officer, based out of Calcutta and Delhi. I have personally met him a lot of times and observed his body language. Apart from that when in Lucknow for the shoot of our film. I met a few IPS officers and also observed the way they behaved in their day to day routine and how they salute... I learned and honed the basics. I did not imitate any cop from films. My intention was to imitate real life cops."

The movie’s trailer brings in a lot of curiosity amongst the masses after giving a glimpse of Dr Ambedkar, the pioneer of the Constituent Assembly who raised his voice against social discrimination across various parts of the society. The film’s remarkable storyline, showcasing the brutal gang rape and crimes against the Dalits makes it even more interesting and the audience cannot wait for the movie’s release.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media works and Zee Studios, the film which will be releasing on 28th June and is sure to put the audience in a social perspective.