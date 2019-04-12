LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment Bollywood 12 Apr 2019 Farhan Akhtar-Shiban ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s PDA upsets family

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 12, 2019, 2:58 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2019, 3:18 am IST
Apparently, close family members are not impressed by Farhan akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s public intimacy.
Farhan and Shibani during their vacation in Mexico
 Farhan and Shibani during their vacation in Mexico

So, is Farhan Akhtar all set to marry his lady-love singer Shibani Dandekar? Close family members are not impressed by the couple’s sudden upsurge of public affection.

“Farhan is a father of two growing-up daughters. He has every right to be happy in life. But this sudden spurt of PDA with his girlfriend is most uncharacteristic. Farhan was never so demonstrative with Adhuna (his first wife). His family is wondering what’s gotten into him,” says a source.

 

Farhan and Shibani during their vacation in MexicoFarhan and Shibani during their vacation in Mexico

Sources feel this outward display of personal affection could be prompted by the lady he loves.

“Perhaps Shibani feels insecure in the relationship. She needs Farhan to let the world know that they are a couple,” says the source.

Apparently, Farhan is so smitten that he spends all his non-working time with his lady-love. Friends hardly get to see him these days.

We hope this culminates in something permanent for Farhan.

...
Tags: farhan akhtar, shibani dandekar, pda


Latest From Entertainment

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan is thrilled to see his fans

PM Narendra Modi movie new poster.

More films on Modi now

Navtej Hundal

Uri director reacts to Navtej Hundalj’s untimely death

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson struggled dressing-up



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut feels 'embarrassed' about being compared to Alia Bhatt; read statement

Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

'Dark moment for press freedom': Edward Snowden reacts to Assange arrest

Snowden denounced Ecuador's decision to withdraw asylum from Assange. (Photo:AP)
 

All you need to know about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's stay in Ecuador

Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy. (Photo:AP)
 

World's tiniest woman casts her vote in Nagpur

The 25-year old woman who is just 2 feet and 1 inch, turned up to her polling station and exercised her franchise. (Photo: ANI)
 

7 of 10 Indians ready to share personal data in exchange for lower pricing

Seven in every ten consumers in India are willing to share a significant amount of personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing.
 

Leaked OnePlus 7 to come with a future-proof feature

The OnePlus 7 Pro features a GM1915 internal model name. (Photo: Weibo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Irrfan Khan is thrilled to see his fans

Irrfan Khan

More films on Modi now

PM Narendra Modi movie new poster.

Uri director reacts to Navtej Hundalj’s untimely death

Navtej Hundal

Malaika-Arjun attends Chunky Pandey’s party

They both came together in Arjun’s car and were twinning in blue.

Shilpa Shetty grows organic veggies at home

Shilpa Shetty
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham