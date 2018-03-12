search on deccanchronicle.com
Papon kissing row: NCPCR to revise guidelines for child TV artistes

Published Mar 12, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2018, 10:03 am IST
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will relook its guidelines after the controversy.
New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will relook its guidelines for child participants of television shows following the recent controversy over singer Papon kissing a minor contestant of a reality programme.

The child rights body had last month received a complaint against Angarag Papon Mahanta alleging "sexual assault" by him after a video of the singer kissing the contestant went viral.

 

Also read: Complaint filed against singer Papon who was caught kissing reality show contestant

"Our guidelines for child participants of TV shows were framed in 2011 before the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 and the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 as well as the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act of 2016. We will revise our guidelines in consonance with the new legislations," NCPCR chairperson Stuti Kacker told PTI.

The incident involving the popular singer took place during a pre-Holi celebration where Papon and a few children participating in the reality show were interacting with fans through a Facebook live video.

Papon quit the show following the controversy.

An FIR was also registered against him following the incident.

Papon, however, stated that he was being "victimised" for no fault of his, and that he would "never commit an indecent act".

The Child Labour Amendment Act prohibits the engagement of children in all occupations and of adolescents in hazardous occupations and process.

Also read: Was Papon thrown out of reality show for indecent act? Mother thinks he’ll come clean

However, the Act allows children to work in a family enterprise if it is a non-hazardous occupation as well as permits them to work as artistes in an audio-visual entertainment industry, provided they do not work for more than five hours per day, and a permission is sought from the district magistrate.

