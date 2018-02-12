search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: SRK's 'limited floatation' thanks on reaching 33 million Twitter followers

Thanking all his followers, the 'Raees' star shared a one-minute video message on the social media.
Shah Rukh Khan.
Mumbai: Seems like Shah Rukh Khan reached yet another milestone.

The Badshah of Bollywood took to Twitter to share his happiness over reaching 33 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

 

Thanking all his followers, the 'Raees' star shared a one-minute video message and wrote alongside, "This didn't go as planned...but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna...Thx. (sic)"

In the video, 'Dilwale' star can be seen wearing a tuxedo and black glares, while sporting a gelled hairdo.

He can be then seen jumping into the pool and thanking his followers with the "heart-felt" message from the "bottom of his heart".

SRK is currently busy with Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is set release on 21 December.

