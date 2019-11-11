Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised due to chest infection; recovering at home

Mumbai: Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Breach Candy Hospital early Monday morning after she complained of difficulty in breathing. The singer, aged 90, was in a critical condition, but she is now back home and recovering.

As per reports, the veteran singer complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday, November 11, 2019, following which she was rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital, in South Mumbai.

Below is the tweet posted by ANI, quoting Lata Mangeshkar's team:

Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pYzmZHkthz — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Lata-ji had celebrated her 90th birthday on September 28, 2019.