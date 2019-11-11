Entertainment Bollywood 11 Nov 2019 Build schools, hospi ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Build schools, hospitals on 5-acre land: Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar on Ayodhya verdict

PTI
Published Nov 11, 2019, 3:03 pm IST
Updated Nov 11, 2019, 3:05 pm IST
Khan (83), the co-writer of legendary movies like Sholay and Deewar, added it was good the issue had finally ended.
Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.
 Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar.

Mumbai: Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan on Sunday reacted to Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict by claiming Muslims should set up schools and hospitals instead of a mosque on the 5-acre plot given to the community as per the apex court order.

Screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who along with Khan, formed the legendary Salim-Javed pair, called for the construction of a charitable hospital with contribution from people of all communities on the plot. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

 

Khan (83), the co-writer of legendary movies like Sholay and Deewar, added it was good the issue had finally ended. "Like a film, it has come to an end. It doesn't matter if you criticise it, call it good or whatever, it's the end. This was going on for years and was long-drawn, becoming more complicated than ever. The Supreme Court took time and gave a verdict. You cannot go on about it now," Khan told PTI.

"We have to offer namaz, but we can do it from anywhere, in train, plane, while travelling. All we need is a clean place. We don't need a masjid for that. Today's priority is schools, colleges, hospitals. We must look into that," he added. "We must build schools, hospitals and colleges on the five-acre land. Our tall leaders will come from educational institutions. In fact the first chapter of our Holy Book focuses on the importance of education," Khan stated.

He said the film industry did not have good writers because "no one reads books here anymore", stressing that "we need to change this". His former writing partner Javed Akhtar tweeted, "It would be really nice if those who get the 5 acres as compensation decide to make a big charitable hospital on that land sponsored and supported by the people all the communities."

 

...
Tags: ayodhya verdict, javed akhtar, salim khan, babri masjid, ram janmabhoomi, salim-javed, supreme court of india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

'Bala' has proved yet again that content is the real king.

'Truly overwhelming', says producer Dinesh Vijan as 'Bala' scores highest weekend

Poster of G.W. Pabst's 'Pandora’s Box'.

Silent Films to be screened with live music by Pianist Jonny Best at IFFI

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Download now: New WhatsApp privacy feature will safeguard your experience

The Facebook-owned messaging service is now swapping ‘Nobody’ for ‘My Contacts expect’ which gives a user additional control.
 

Alibaba looks forward for record Singles' Day sales on November 11

More than 22,000 international brands from over 78 countries and regions will participate in this year's 11.11 on Tmall Global, Alibaba's dedicated channel for cross-border e-commerce.
 

How to spot hidden cameras in your Oyo, Airbnb, or any hotel room

If you’re going to stay at a shady hotel room in a pinch, here is a quick and easy way to spot a hidden camera. All you need is a Smartphone. (Representational Picture)
 

Video: Kangana Ranaut performs pahadi natti folk dance at brother's engagement; watch

Kangana Ranaut dance. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'Truly overwhelming', says producer Dinesh Vijan as 'Bala' scores highest weekend

'Bala' has proved yet again that content is the real king.

Silent Films to be screened with live music by Pianist Jonny Best at IFFI

Poster of G.W. Pabst's 'Pandora’s Box'.

Celebration of Ajay Devgn's 100th film: Kajol, SRK share 'Tanhaji' actor's journey

Ajay Devgn. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranveer Singh aces the 'Natraj Shot' in latest still from '83; see

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)

Bala ki Biwi kahin ki: SRK calls Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap

Shah Rukh Khan and Tahira Kashyap. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham