Taapsee, Bhumi-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' exempted from SGST in Rajasthan

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2019, 11:46 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2019, 11:49 am IST
What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous, as they discovered their skill of being exceptional shooters.
New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' has been exempted from the state Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in Rajasthan.

The film is based on the life of two Haryana based sharpshooters who discovered their love for shooting very late in life but went on to win multiple championships.

 

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film revolves around the grannies - Chandro and Prakashi - who take up shooting at the age of 60 to encourage their daughters towards a bright future as they did not want their daughters to go through a lifetime of suppression. What unfolded was nothing short of miraculous, as they discovered their skill of being exceptional shooters.

Despite all odds, they won 352 medals each in the course of their professional life as shooters.

The story had also recently received praises from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The film which also stars Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar, and Shaad Randhawa is produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar and is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali.

Tags: saand ki aankh, taapsee pannu, bhumi pednekar, rajasthan, sgst
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


