Akshay Kumar’s Bala challenge goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 12, 2019, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 12, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Hordes respond to the actor’s Shaitaan ka Saala — Bala challenge by posting videos of them dancing to the beats of the Housefull 4 song.
Ayushmann Khurana dancing to Akshay Kumar's Bala Challenge.
A new online challenge has taken the net by storm. Akshay Kumar recently threw open the Shaitaan ka Saala — Bala challenge, asking fans and followers to send a video of them doing his signature step in the song.

And netizens have been happily joining in the challenge, trying to copy the dance steps, replicating the actor. Akshay, who plays the role of a bald man called Bala in the film, Housefull 4, appears in an evil avatar in the reincarnation-based film. Taking the cue, the film’s producer, Sajid Nadiadwala, who’s also producing the Ranveer-Singh-starrer ’83, got into the act along with Ranveer, dancing to the beats of the song. Not many may know this, but the senior Bollywood producer was a very good dancer in his youth.

 

Apart from other stars and a host of netizens, Indian woman cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy also posted a video of her nephew and nieces dancing to that number. Ayushmann Khurrana, who incidentally also plays the role of a bald man, called Bala, in his next film with the eponymous title, was another participant of the challenge, sending a video from the sets of his film.

Cleverly, he’s not only granted Akshay his wishes through the video, but also plugged his film.”Balakopukara#Balaaa gaya! Best of luck@akshaykumarsir. Hum bhijald aa rahehain,” replied Ayushmann along with his dancing video.

