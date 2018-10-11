search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo: IFTDA issues notice to Alok Nath post Vinta Nanda’s charges against him

ANI
Published Oct 11, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated Oct 11, 2018, 9:50 am IST
The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association has issued a notice to veteran actor Alok Nath.
Alok Nath
 Alok Nath

Mumbai: The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association has issued a notice to veteran actor Alok Nath, seeking his stand on the sexual harassment and rape allegations made against him by producer and writer Vinta Nanda.

Speaking at a press conference, IFTDA president Ashok Pandit said, "The entire federation supports the #MeToo movement. We have already drafted a notice which is to be issued to Alok Nath because Vinta Nanda is also a very respectable member of IFTDA."

 

Vowing to punish all sexual predators, Pandit urged the people to support the federation.

"Please encourage the entire federation and let us all move together to fight this menace. We need your support and help. This federation today takes a vouch that nobody in the industry will dare to think to even do something wrong. Be it, anyone," he said.

On being asked about the Tanushree Dutta- Nana Patekar controversy, Pandit said, "I have my own reservations. We are standing by Tanushree or any victim for that matter but I want Nana Patekar to be heard too."

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India, Nanda on Monday took to Facebook to narrate her ordeal.

"I hadn't just been raped, I was taken to my own house and had been brutalized," she had written, while adding that it was the 'most sanskari person in the industry'.

In her post, she had recounted her horror and alleged that the lead actor of her show 'Tara'- Alok Nath- harassed the female lead. Following the alleged misconduct, Nath was taken off the show and things continued, wrote Nanda.

Bollywood actors Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin had also opened up about facing rowdy behaviour at the hands of Alok Nath, and shared their ordeals on social media.

The #MeToo movement gained momentum in India after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following the revelation, similar cases have come to the fore with the likes of filmmaker Vikas Bahl and actor Rajat Kapoor being levelled with similar allegations.

Tags: alok nath, iftda




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Facebook's WhatsApp says has fixed video call security bug

The announcement follows reports from technology websites ZDnet and The Register that the vulnerability, which affected WhatsApp applications on Apple and Android smartphones, was discovered in late August and was fixed by Facebook in early October.
 

Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher.
 

Toddlers with asthma more likely to be obese as they struggle to exercise

It raises their chances of becoming dangerously overweight by 66 per cent (Photo: AFP)
 

India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli close to matching Inzamam-ul-Haq’s tough record

The 29-year-old Delhi batsman is currently on the 21st spot in the list of the most centuries in Tests. (Photo: AP)
 

UK's Jackie Doyle-Price named world’s first Minister for Suicide Prevention

The Campaign Against Living Miserably, dedicated to preventing male suicide, described the appointment as groundbreaking. (Photo: Twitter | @JackieDP)
 

I have been writing since before I knew what a writer was, says Daisy Johnson

Born in Paignton, UK, in 1990, Johnson debuted in the literary world with a short story collection Fen in 2016.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Pradeep Sarkar did Helicopter Eela because of Kajol and it was bang on!

Pradeep Sarkar.

#MeToo: Aamir Khan joins team to brainstorm on making industry safer for women

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao arriving for the meeting in Mumbai.

Sona Mohapatra accuses 'creep' Kailash Kher of sexual harassment, names Anu Malik too

Anu Malik, Sona Mohapatra and Kailash Kher.

Allegations out of professional jealousy: Vikas slaps notices on Anurag, Vikramaditya

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.

#MeToo: Alok Nath lunged at me saying, ‘You are mine’, reveals Sandhya Mridul

Sandhya Mridul is the latest celebrity after Vinta Nanda to accuse Alok Nath of sexual harassment.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham