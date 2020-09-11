170th Day Of Lockdown

Entertainment Bollywood 11 Sep 2020 Rhea Chakraborty tel ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty tells court she was coerced to give confession

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published Sep 11, 2020, 12:46 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 12:46 am IST
Rhea in her bail application has contended that she was coerced to give self-incriminatory confession
Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office in Ballard Estate, Mumbai — PTI
  Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office in Ballard Estate, Mumbai — PTI

Mumbai: A special NDPS court on Thursday heard and reserved order on six bail applications, including those of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in connection with drugs case linked with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The prosecution has opposed bail pleas of Rhea and Showik saying they financed and arranged drugs and have been booked under non-bailable offences hence should not be granted bail.

Among other grounds, Rhea in her bail application has contended that she was coerced to give self-incriminatory confession. Similar allegation was made by lawyer of Zaid Vilatra, a co-accused and an alleged peddler, that his statement given to the officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was under pressure. Furthermore, a very small quantity of weed was recovered from his client.

 

However, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande opposed their pleas saying these were premature bail applications, as the investigation into the case was still on. He also said they have been arrested for financing and procuring drugs.

After hearing arguments from all the sides special judge G B Gurao said he will pass order on bail pleas of all the accuse on Friday.

Rajput was found dead in his list of Bandra flat on June 14. The Mumbai police after conducting preliminary investigation claimed that this was the case of suicide. However the actor’s father filed FIR in Bihar and subsequently the Union government transferred the probe into his death to the CBI on the recommendation of Bihar government.

 

In the meantime the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also started conducting parallel probe in the case. NCB is the first agency to make arrest in connection with SSR death case.

According to NCB Rhea has accepted making arrangements of drugs for her boyfriend SSR and paying for it. On the other hand officials have claimed that Showik in his statement has also accepted that he procured drugs and his sister paid for it.

...
Tags: narcotics bureau, rhea chakraborty, sushant singh rajput death case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


