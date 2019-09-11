Entertainment Bollywood 11 Sep 2019 Geetika Tyagi reacts ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Geetika Tyagi reacts on Aamir Khan's decision of working with #MeToo accused director

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 11, 2019, 11:59 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Aamir Khan's Mogul is the biopic of late devotional singer Gulshan Kumar.
Geetika Tyagi, Aamir Khan and Subhash Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 Geetika Tyagi, Aamir Khan and Subhash Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: On Tuesday, Aamir Khan surprised as well as shocked everyone when he decided to work with MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor's next, Mogul. Reportedly, TV actor Geetika Tyagi had accused filmmaker Subhash Kapoor of doing sexual misconduct in 2014.

After Subhash Kapoor's name came under MeToo movement, Aamir Khan had quickly stepped out of his film, Mogul and preferred not to work with the alleged sexual harasser. However, Aamir's decision has indeed hurt Geetika Tyagi as she expressed her disappointment in an interview with Mid Day.

 

In an interview with the tabloid, "I had commended Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan [last year] because it gave hope to more women to speak up about their own stories. But I had never asked for it from them. Now that Subhash has been hired back, it's not like someone [from their end] reached out to me. It would have been a fair game had they considered both sides of the story."

She added, "The industry is patriarchal. Only women face the repercussions of complaining against sexual harassment, whether in the workplace or otherwise. They are ostracised when they complain. It's a sensitive decision on Aamir's part that Subhash shouldn't be treated badly until proven guilty. But what about my livelihood that has stopped since 2014? Criminal cases take time [to be served justice]and that's a reality."

Also Read | No compassion for me, Aamir Khan?: Tanushree Dutta

Speaking about Jolly LLB director, Aamir Khan stated, "what my heart says is right." "I spoke with his female colleagues who spoke highly of him," he added.

Mentioning about the superstar's decision, Geeta added, "Aamir re-hiring him doesn't affect my case, which is subjudice. I did everything by the book — went to the cops, filed charges, went to the lawyers. I believe in my fight, the system and I have my evidence."

Apart from Geetika, the flag bearer of #MeToo movement in India, Tanushree Dutta also slammed Aamir for his decision. She said, "I read through the whole paragraph that Aamir Khan wrote, "justifying why he was associating himself with Subhash Kapoor. I want to ask one question... How come nobody in Bollywood has sleepless nights when a girl becomes a victim of harassment and is ostracised from the industry?"

"There seems to be so much compassion for the #MeToo accused floating around but none for the alleged victims. Having sailed in the same boat myself, I know that nobody bothered to even ask me how I was doing when being an actor, my primary livelihood was snatched away after the Horn Ok Please harassment episode. I was a talented screen actor. But nobody wrote letters, requesting bigwigs to work with me and help me resurrect my career and help me heal from the trauma, insult and humiliation that I endured. No compassion for me, Aamir?”, she added.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's Mogul is the biopic of late devotional singer Gulshan Kumar.

...
Tags: aamir khan, geetika tyagi, subhash kapoor, mogul, metoo, #metoo movement
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Adam Heimann.

Adam Heimann debut film as producer to be a social affair

Karan Johar.

Karan Johar signs exclusive deal with Netflix India for Dharmatic Entertainment

Rohit Bawa.

Rohit Bawa is soon going to enter Pollywood as a unique fashion designer

Victor Garibay.

Producer Victor Garibay set to embark on his Bollywood journey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

Millennial (73 per cent) and Gen Z (70 per cent) employees are most confident they could do their boss's job better, the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and Future Workplace survey revealed. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Tiny tidbits that make Apple iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone

The new Apple iPhone 11 Pro is available in a beautiful Midnight Green colour.
 

Honda electric vehicle revealed with over 200km of claimed range

Will use 35.5kWh battery with two power outputs for electric motor: 136PS and 154PS.
 

iPhone 11 fails Apple doesn’t want you to know

The iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max has two biggest drawbacks that Apple doesn't want you to know.
 

Disney gifts kid VIP trip after he donates saved money for hurricane relief

Disney officials took notice of the selfless act by the six-year-old and decided to reward his generosity by giving him a free trip to the theme park. (Photo: ANI)
 

Swara Bhasker loses her Kolhapuri flats at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; see

Swara Bhasker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Swara Bhasker loses her Kolhapuri flats at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja; see

Swara Bhasker.

Watch: Akshay Kumar gets emotional while thanking fans; see why

Akshay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

#MeToo shouldn’t die: Richa Chadda

Richa Chadda

Revealed: Kartik Aaryan Character In Dostana 2

Kartik Aaryan

Raanjhanaa reinvented

Dhanush
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham