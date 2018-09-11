search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kerala nun rape case: Vivek Agnihotri slut-shames Swara, Twitter swings into action

PTI
Published Sep 11, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 9:01 am IST
The ‘Hate Story’ director’s reply to the actress’ tweet regarding the Kerala nun’s rape case got Twitter involved.
Swara Bhasker and Vivek Agnihotri have been at a war or words over contrasting ideologies for long.
  Swara Bhasker and Vivek Agnihotri have been at a war or words over contrasting ideologies for long.

Mumbai: Vivek Agnihotri was forced to take down an abusive tweet against actor Swara Bhasker on Monday after microblogging site Twitter locked the filmmaker's account for violating its rules.

Bhasker had slammed Kerala MLA PC George for making objectionable remarks against the nun demanding the arrest of a bishop who allegedly raped her.

 

Also read: Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri was poisoned? Vivek Agnihotri to reveal in new film

“Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating!” the actor tweeted with respect to George's statement.

Agnihotri replied, in a reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault, “Where is the placard - #MeTooProstituteNun?”

‘#MeTooProstituteNun’: Vivek Agnihotri slut-shames Swara, Twitter swings into action

Bhasker called out the director for using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don't like.

“In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain - otherwise unhinged with hate - think about how low that is #scum,” her tweet continued.

She also notified Twitter authorities against the abusive post and the microblogging site acknowledged her complaint through a message.

“We have reviewed the account you reported and have locked it because we found it to be in violation of the Twitter rules. If the account owner complies with our requested actions and stated policies, the account will be unlocked,” the message from Twitter read.

Also read: Swara reacts to Payal’s dig at her masturbation scene after tweet on Kerala floods

Bhasker thanked Twitter and urged people not to allow bullies to shame them.

“Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport for taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri's abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance for cyber bullying and abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private - but one thing at a time) Thank you #SayNoToBullying.”

Also read: Did Vivek Agnihotri's nephew, mentioned in shocking tweet, act in I Hate Luv Storys?

“Girls (and boys and everyone) DO NOT allow cyber bullies and haters to shame you or humiliate you on public platforms! Resist, challenge and call out bullies and misogynists. Thank you @TwitterIndia @Twitter @TwitterSupport. You just made the virtual public sphere a little bit better,” she wrote alongside the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet by Agnihotri.

Tags: swara bhasker, vivek agnihotri, kerala nun rape


Related Stories

Self-inflicted injury marks, Kerala nun died due to drowning, says autopsy report
Jalandhar Bishop raped Kerala nun at mission's guestroom: Police to court
Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri was poisoned? Vivek Agnihotri to reveal in new film
Did Vivek Agnihotri's nephew, mentioned in shocking tweet, act in I Hate Luv Storys?
Swara Bhaskar 'fake feminist, urban naxal', Vivek Agnihotri defends 'Padmaavat'


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: With first ever mid-air refuelling of Tejas, India joins elite list

The first ever mid-air refuelling of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft Tejas was successfully carried out on Monday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) said. (Photo: Twitter | @DefenceMinIndia)
 

Aishwarya makes Aaradhya proud by winning Meryl Streep award, Janhvi also honoured

Pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugging Aaradhya with her trophy at the event, and with Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Here are safety tips which can help you survive a mob

Always put some thought to what you are wearing. Comfortable clothing with minimum accessories is best advised (Photo: AFP)
 

Tiny bullet shaped implant may provide relief from long-term back pain

It is meant to treat spinal stenosis which causes narrowing of spinal canal (Photo: AFP)
 

Bible prophecy: First red heifer born in 2,000 years, signals end of days

According to theologies, the Third Temple’s construction – following the destruction of the previous two – heralds the arrival of the Jewish Messiah. (Youtube Screengrab/ The Temple Institute)
 

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test Day 4: Hosts dominate as India lose Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Ranveer Singh starts wedding preparations

Ranveer Singh

Who will have the last word now?

Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan

Akshay Kumar the ‘dark superhero’ of 2.O

Akshay kumar

Ranveer renovating his bachelor-pad?

Ranveer Singh

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma cycled for 10 hours daily

A still from the movie Sui Dhaaga.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham