See you next year: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha announce Dabangg 3

Published Sep 11, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2018, 1:56 pm IST
Both Salman and Sonakshi announced their collaboration on Dabangg 3 on eighth anniversary of the first film.
Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan on sets of Dabangg. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Mumbai: Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to reunite on-screen for the much-awaited third installment of Dabangg franchise. Titled as Dabangg 3, the action drama will soon go on floors. Both the stars made the official announcement on their Instagram account and they also revealed that the film will hit screens next year.

Monday, 10 September, marked eight years of year 2010's biggest film and celebrating the occasion, Salman took to Instagram and wrote, “Aaj 8 saal Ho Gaye Dabangg Ko… thank u for all the appreciation and love from Rajjo and Chulbul Pandey…see u in #Dabangg3 next year.”

 

Sonakshi Sinha posted a throwback picture from the sets of 'Dabangg', which was her first film. The actress took to Instagram to post a still from the film, where she played Salman Khan's wife. In her caption, she thanked Salman for helping her "realise her calling".

She wrote, "8 years of #Dabangg, 8 years of #chulbulandrajjo, 8 years of me doing what i love the most! Thank you @beingsalmankhan, @arbaazkhanofficial, #AbhinavKashyap for making me realize my calling! And thank YOU all, for all the love ?? see u in #dabangg3 next year!!!"

Sonakshi made her big Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg', which not only help her earn solid fan base but also a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Dabangg 1 and 2 were directed by Abhinav Kashyap and Arbaaz Khan respectively. Dabangg 2 released in 2012 while the first film released in 2010. Reportedly, Prabhudeva will helm Dabangg 3.

