Entertainment Bollywood 11 Aug 2019 #AnuragKashyap trend ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

#AnuragKashyap trends on Twitter after he deletes account citing threat to family

ANI
Published Aug 11, 2019, 11:36 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2019, 11:38 am IST
Before he quit the microblogging site, the filmmaker put out two tweets explaining the reason behind his move.
Anurag Kashyap.
 Anurag Kashyap.

New Delhi: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has been outspoken in expressing his political beliefs and opinions, deleted his Twitter account on Saturday citing concern for his family. This sent the Twitterverse in a frenzy with people starting the hashtag trend- #AnuragKashyap.

Before he quit the microblogging site, the filmmaker put out two tweets explaining the reason behind his move. The screenshots of his last tweets shared on Twitter includes the mention of threat calls being made to his parents and daughter.

 

The tweet read, "When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn't going to be reason or rationale." Saying that "thug" will rule, Anurag even took a jibe at the term 'new India' and went on to write, "Thug will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India and hope you all thrive."

In another tweet shared a few moments later, he announced that this would be his last tweet as he isn't allowed to speak his mind freely. "Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave twitter. When I won't be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye," Anurag's last tweet read.

While Anurag's tweet divided people on the micro-blogging site, some stood up for him with one of the user tweeting, "So now if I decide to voice my opinions against the policies of the government, I'll be forced to leave all my social media? Wow, it certainly is the new India."

"If someone is not able to speak his mind then it's surely a loss to entire society.. We may agree or disagree but speaking without fear is what we all aspire in a democratic free country," tweeted another user.

While another user called it just a stunt to get "mileage". "He can go to police! If he is being threatened! Why indulge in such drama to get some mileage! #AnuragKashyap you are the ambassador of crudity in reel n real life. Stop sermonising if you cannot handle a different opinion !" the user tweeted.

...
Tags: anurag kashyap, #anuragkashyap, sacred games, twitter, twitterati, troll
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Mahesh Babu.

We had a wonderful time shooting in Kashmir: superstar Mahesh Babu

A still from Manmadhudu 2

Manmadhudu 2 movie review: Himalayan blunder from Nagarjuna!

Regina Cassnadra

The restart button

Anand was sensible enough to pick up a script that suits his age and body language

Anand moves on!



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: NSA Doval on ground zero to assess Kashmir, interacts with locals in Anantnag

The NSA was also seen chiding a child on whether he was happy at schools being closed. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra's film Paani wins National Award; Nick Jonas' reaction is unmissable

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.
 

Boring iPhone design allowing Android rivals to destroy Apple

The future is bright for Android! (Photo: Samsung Galaxy Zero concept AndroidLeo)
 

World largest lake Tilicho to be replaced by Nepal's newly-discovered lake

A newly-discovered lake in Nepal is likely to set a new record of being the world's highest lake replacing Tilicho, which is situated at an altitude of 4,919 metres in the Himalayan nation and currently holding the title. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha’s solo troubles

Sonakshi Sinha

The Lal Singh Chaddha tale

Aamir Khan

Video: Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate Pehla Pehla Pyaar after 25 years of HAHK

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit recreate the magic

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan

Desi Boyz reunite

The picture of the bromance seems to suggest that Akshay enjoys piggybacking his films onto the day John releases his, so there is enough grist to the mill.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham