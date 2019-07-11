Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ind vs NZ semi-final match: Bollywood celebs react to team India's loss in ICC CWC'19

ANI
Published Jul 11, 2019, 8:24 am IST
Updated Jul 11, 2019, 8:26 am IST
The match, which went on for two days due to rain on the first day, didn't just leave fans disappointed but also B-town celebs.
Bollywood celebs react to India's loss in ICC CWC'19. (Photo: Twitter)
 Bollywood celebs react to India's loss in ICC CWC'19. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Team India's journey in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup came to an end today as New Zealand defeated the Indian cricket team in the semi-finals of the tournament, shattering the dreams of millions of Indian fans.

The match, which went on for two days due to rain on the first day, didn't just leave the fans disappointed but also Bollywood celebrities. Even after a shaky start, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni's partnership got the team close to the score, but they still couldn't make it.

 

While people are still reeling over India's loss in the tournament, Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express their disappointment after India missed their chance to lift the World Cup trophy.

Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Boman Irani, among many others, hailed team India for putting up a good fight against the Kiwis.

Aamir took to the micro-blogging site and wrote for him India "had already won the world cup when we qualified for the semis." "Hard luck Virat. Just wasn't our day today. For me, India had already won the world cup when we qualified for the semis at the top of the list as the no 1 team. Well played guys, throughout the tournament. I just wish it hadn't rained yesterday... the result might have been different. But well done. Proud of our team. Love. A," he wrote.

Anupam shared a picture of the Indian cricket team and thanked the players for their efforts. He also said that the team binds everyone together and brings out "the Indian in us." "Thank you Indian Cricket Team for your game & your efforts. You played very well. You bind us together. You bring out the Indian in us. In fact You bring out the tricolour in us. You will always be our Heroes. We love you," he tweeted.

KJo appreciated the Indian cricket team's efforts and said we should applaud them for their "incredible journey" and not "just focus on the destination." "I hate to sound like an old school uncle (trollers will say aunt but it's not about me) whn I say "nazar lag gayee.." the boys fought valiantly and had a great run! We must applaud their incredible journey..not just focus on the destination! #ICCCWC2019 @imVkohli and team INDIA," he wrote.

Ayushmann too hailed India's performance and said it was a "rare bad day in office." "Team India! We are proud of you. It was a rare bad day in office. Chin up. Well played. Well fought. #INDvNZ," he tweeted.

Riteish took to Twitter and applauded Dhoni and Jadeja for giving a tough fight to the Kiwis. He also congratulated New Zealand on their win. "You are a true legend of the game @msdhoni, @imjadeja what a brilliant knock !!!! Sad that we a lost today but proud of our Indian Team - & many congratulations to team New Zealand on their win," he tweeted.

Rishi hailed both the teams and wrote, "Well played New Zealand, well played India! Underdogs did it."

Sonakshi took to the micro-blogging site and hailed the boys for "playing well." She wrote, "Love and respect to our indian cricket team ALWAYS! in wins and in losses, we are with you well played boys."

Randeep's tweet was the most relatable one by far as he shared how he felt after Dhoni was run out. "Hard luck team india .. played a very spirited game through the tournament the wicket of Dhoni and his walk back just broke my heart #INDvsNZ proud nonetheless," he tweeted.

New Zealand ended India's campaign at the World Cup as they defeated the Men in Blue by 18 runs. India got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs.

Trent Boult changed the match contours as he dismissed Jadeja. Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out. India were bundled out on 221.

...
Tags: icc cwc 2019, bollywood, india vs new zealand semi final match, cwc 2019 semi final, india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


