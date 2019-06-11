Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment, Bollywood

It's a girl! Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani welcome second child

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2019, 11:39 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2019, 11:40 am IST
They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani. (Photo: Instagram)
Mumbai: Actor Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, are blessed with a baby girl, their second child together.

The couple welcomed their daughter on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.

 

"Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine," Esha posted on Instagram.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you very much for the love & blessings 🤗💕💕🙏🏼🧿♥️ @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

She also shared a photo of Radhya and wrote, "I'm being promoted to big sister."

Esha, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012.

...
