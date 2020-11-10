The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment Bollywood 10 Nov 2020 YRF’s Diwali g ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

YRF’s Diwali gift

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 10, 2020, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Nov 10, 2020, 2:53 pm IST
Yash Raj Films joins multiplexes to woo audiences back to theatres
Movie poster of Bunty aur Babli
 Movie poster of Bunty aur Babli

Three of the biggest multiplex chains of India — PVR Cinemas, INOX and Cinepolis — are coming together to celebrate 50 years of Yash Raj Films (YRF) in cinemas this Diwali. And YRF, headed by Aditya Chopra, has decided to give the multiplexes its library free of charge, effectively joining hands with the exhibition circuit in a bid to draw people to cinemas this festive season.

After extensive discussions, all stakeholders in the Yash Raj Films Big Screen Celebration initiative also decided to cap the ticket price at `50 for all films.

 

YRF’s iconic blockbusters like Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Band Baaja Baarat, Sultan, Mardaani and Dum Laga Ke Haisha, among many others will be screened across the country.

The Coronavirus pandemic saw the industry revenue come to a standstill as Central and State guidelines kept theatres shut across India for seven months.

“At YRF, audience delight sits at the centre of our universe and at the onset of our 50th year, we are stoked to begin the Big Screen Celebration initiative. Now the audience can enjoy many of our classics and iconic movies on the big cinema screen and relive the experience of watching movies in the theatres,” says Manan Mehta, Sr. VP Marketing and Merchandising.

 

Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas said, “We heartily congratulate YRF for entering their 50th marvellous year in the industry. The contribution of Yash Raj Films to the Indian film industry has been unmatched. With every project that it has undertaken, YRF has brought glory to Indian Cinema over the past 50 years. Every release from the YRF banner creates a huge amount of anticipation, interest and appeal of its own in the hearts of its fans. It is a privilege to host their most iconic movies, from classics that transcend time such as Kabhie Kabhie and Silsila, to the most recent favourites like War and Sultan. We invite our patrons to come and enjoy YRF’s Big Screen Celebration initiative and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic cinemas.”

 

Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, INOX Leisure Ltd., said, “The contribution of Yash Raj Films to the Indian film industry is unparalleled. With every release, YRF has brought glory to the Indian cinema industry over the past 50 years. It will be a privilege for all of us at INOX to celebrate YRF’s most iconic films on the big screen again. YRF and INOX have several things in common, including our zeal in giving our best, to keep the audiences entertained. We invite INOX patrons across the country to come and enjoy these iconic releases and relive their most memorable cinema moments in our safe and hygienic INOXs. We also take this opportunity to congratulate YRF for entering their 50th year.”

 

Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, said, “It is wonderful to see Yash Raj Films coming forward and supporting cinemas in such difficult times. Diwali has always been a blockbuster week at the cinemas. With the YRF Big Screen Celebration, we at Cinepolis are looking forward to welcoming our patrons back to the cinemas to relive their favourite cult classics on the big screen.”

...
Tags: yash raj films (yrf), yash raj films, coronavirus pandemic
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Simmba movie poster

Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' gets an animated avatar on small screen

Bobby Deol

Filmmakers are looking at me for all kinds of roles now says Bobby Deol

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta teases return to showbiz, says in talks with big production houses

John Abraham

The Pehle Aap story



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs SUN Qualifier 2, Delhi Capitals win by 17 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS SRH Match 59 Qualifier 2, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians win by 57 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 57 Qualifier 01, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Delhi HC seeks Republic TV and Times Now responses over Bollywood producers' plea

Times Now group editor Navika Kumar. (Twitter/@navikakumar)

Kajal all praises for her husband’s support

Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal

Two in a month for Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty

Ajay Devgn to direct Big B

Amitab Bachchan

Who’s the ghost in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2??

Kiara Advani
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham