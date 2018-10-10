MeToo: Aamir Khan releases a statement, steps away from doing film with accused

A few hours back we informed you’ll about how Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao on Wednesday attended a meeting of the Producers’ Guild to draw guidelines to ensure safe working conditions for women in the entertainment industry.

The superstar now along with his wife Kiran Rao has released a statement standing with #MeToo movement, where he also clearly stated he would discontinue working with a person whose name was involved. It read:

“As creative people we have been committed to foregrounding and finding solutions to social issues, and at Aamir Khan Productions we have always had a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour of any kind. We strongly condemn any act of sexual harassment, and equally we condemn any and all false accusations in such cases.

Two weeks ago, when traumatic #MeToo stories began emerging, it was brought to our attention that someone we were about to begin work with has been accused of sexual misconduct. Upon enquiry we found that this particular case is subjudice, and that the legal process is in motion.

We are not an investigative agency, nor are we in any position to pass judgement on anyone - that is for the police and judiciary to do. So, without casting any aspersions on anyone involved in this case, and without coming to any conclusions about these specific allegations, we have decided to step away from this film.

We do not want our action to reflect in any manner on the people involved in this case.

We believe that this is an opportunity for the film industry to introspect and take concrete steps towards change. For far too long women have faced the brunt of sexual exploitation. It has to stop. In this regard we are committed to doing any and everything to make our film industry a safe and happy one to work in.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan”