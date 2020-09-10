170th Day Of Lockdown

Ex-BJP MP Paresh Rawal appointed new chairman of National School of Drama

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 10, 2020, 5:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 5:46 pm IST
Founded in 1959, the National School of Drama has churned out many of the best known faces of Indian cinema
Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal
 Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal was on Thursday appointed as the new chairman of the National School of Drama by President Ram Nath Kovind. Rawal replaces veteran theatre artist Amal Allana as the chairperson of the esteemed institution.

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel took to Twitter to make the announcement.

 

The National School of Drama too tweeted welcoming Rawal's appointment.

 

Founded in 1959, the National School of Drama has churned out many of the best known faces of Indian cinema till now; some of them being Ashutosh Rana, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi and Om Puri. The drama school runs under the auspices of Sangeet Natak Akademi - the apex culture body of India.

 

Rawal's appointment is interesting as the BJP-led Centre has in the past appointed people considered close to the ruling dispensation. In 2015, it appointed Gajendra Chauhan as the director of FTII, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. It later appointed veteran actor Anupam Kher as the director but he resigned after a year.

Rawal's appointment is, however, also significant as he is a former BJP Lok Sabha MP from Ahmedabad East and a known supporter of Narendra Modi.

