Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 10 Jun 2019 Veteran actor, playw ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Veteran actor, playwright Girish Karnad passes away

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 10:38 am IST
He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992.
Born in Maharashtra's Matheran in the year 1938, Karnad rose to fame with a Kannada play named Tughlaq which he had written at the age of 26. (Photo: ANI)
 Born in Maharashtra's Matheran in the year 1938, Karnad rose to fame with a Kannada play named Tughlaq which he had written at the age of 26. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Veteran actor, playwright and director Girish Karnad, 81 passed away on Monday morning.

Born in Maharashtra's Matheran in the year 1938, Karnad rose to fame with a Kannada play named Tughlaq which he had written at the age of 26.

 

Karnad, known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series.

He was conferred with Padma Shri in 1974 and Padma Bhushan in 1992.

For his outstanding contribution towards literature, Bharatiya Jnanpith also awarded him with Jnanpith, the highest Indian literary award in 1998, four years after winning the Sahitya Academy award in 1994.

...
Tags: girish karnad
Location: India, Karnataka


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Surya Sharma

I would love to work with Deepika Padukone: Surya Sharma

Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa

Put marbels in my mouth to learn Urdu: Ajay Devgn

Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas.

PeeCee, Nick’s insta love

A video of the actor has gone viral where a fan greets the actor by touching his feet.

Fan touches Ranbir Kapoor’s feet, actor trolled



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Steve Jobs would’ve fired everyone regarding Apple 2019 iPhone 11

People are not too fond of the new design of the upcoming Apple iPhone 11. (Photo: Ben Geskin)
 

Meet Amie Schofield who raises an intersex child - Victory

Intersex people are not to be confused with transgender. (Photo: AFP)
 

Miraculous save: 26-year-old Bihar man survives 18 bullet injuries

In a surprising incident, a 26-year-old man from Bihar survived 18 bullet injuries after a seven-hour-long operation. (Representational Image)
 

ICC CWC'19: Twitterati make mockery of Aussies after India’s emphatic 36 run win

From Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's magnificent batting to Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's stupendous bowling, fans approved of the Men in Blue's performance against the five-time world champions by unleashing a meme fest on Twitter to show their love and support. (Photo:AP)
 

ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS; Dhoni removes dagger logo from keeping gloves

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel in India's Parachute Regiment. (Photo: AFP)
 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

I would love to work with Deepika Padukone: Surya Sharma

Surya Sharma

Put marbels in my mouth to learn Urdu: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn with daughter Nysa

Fan touches Ranbir Kapoor’s feet, actor trolled

A video of the actor has gone viral where a fan greets the actor by touching his feet.

Vicky Kaushal the new superstar replacement?

Vicky Kaushal

Deepika Padukone joins ‘83

Deepika Padukone
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham