'Raazi’ trailer: Alia gives yet another intense performance in this spy-romantic film

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2018, 9:14 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, 'Raazi' is set to hit theatres on May 11.
Alia Bhatt in the screengrabs from Raazi trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/DharmaProductions)
Mumbai: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will be first time seen opposite each other in ‘Talvar’ fame director Meghna Gulzar.

'Raazi' is a spy-romantic flick, based on the 'Calling Sehmat', a best-selling book by Harinder Sikka. In the period film, Alia portrays a Kashmiri girl named Sehmat who gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky.

 

Watch 'Raazi' trailer here:

‘Raazi’, a joint venture between Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, is set to hit theatres on May 11, 2018.

