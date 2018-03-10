Nawazuddin Siddiqui spying on his own wife? Actor responds

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seemingly disgusted by the accusations of spying on his estranged wife.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' star, on Saturday, responded to the reports doing the rounds that he hired detectives to get her call records.

He tweeted, "Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust"

To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust

Earlier it was reported that Siddiqui and his wife were summoned by Thane's crime branch in connection with a Call Data Records (CDR) racket that was unearthed in January.

The duo had been summoned after some of the arrested accused had told the police that an advocate named Rizwan Siddiqui had obtained the CDR of the actor's wife from private detectives.