search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Irrfan's wife Sutapa opens up about his disease: Not easy but optimistic of victory

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 10, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Irrfan recently revealed he has a "rare disease" and promised to share the details after a "conclusive diagnosis".
Irrfan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.
 Irrfan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Irrfan took to Twitter last week to clarify the reports on his health. Since then it has been a matter of concern for his many fans about his ‘rare disease’.

The actor wrote, "Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will."

 

"My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me," added the actor.

Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar in a Facebook post requested fans of the actor to refrain from any speculations.

Sutapa Sikdar has opened up and has shared a lengthy post on Facebook. She wrote, "My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs, but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world. I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer."

"It wasn’t and isn’t going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of Irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory. I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf. Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be," wrote the actor's wife.

"My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory. My family will soon join in this dance of life. Thank you all from bottom of our heart. Sutapa irrfan babil ayaan," concluded the actor's wife.

Read Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's full statement here:

On the work front, Irrfan was last seen in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' and he's awaiting the release of his next black comedy 'Blackmail.'

Tags: irrfan khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Irrfan Khan heads to the USA for treatment, film with Deepika to be shelved?
This is why actor Irrfan Khan issued an official statement on his 'rare disease'
Irrfan Khan reveals he suffers from rare disease, requests fans not to speculate


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hilarious! They copied Apple iPhone X’s notch, but just couldn’t afford the hardware

Samsung was one of the first to mock at Apple for the notch on the forehead of the iPhone X in a video released soon after the launch.
 

Beware: Your Apple ID could be up for sale for just $15 on the Dark Web

Cyber criminals use the data to make more money than what hackers can make, depending on what data is stored in it.
 

Hasin Jahan shares phone recordings, more trouble in store for Mohammed Shami?

On Friday, during a press conference, Hasin Jahan revealed sensational recording of an alleged phone call with Mohammed Shami. (Photo: DC File)
 

Breakthrough in Quantum Computing: Silicon atoms are talking to each other

Professor Michelle Simmons with a scanning tunnelling microscope. Photo/UNSW
 

Weird royal rules Kate must follow when she has third baby

It’s thought Kate Middleton had three midwives with her during the birth of Princess Charlotte.
 

Samsung Electronics wins 55 iF design awards

Organized by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, the iF Design Award contest started in Germany in 1953.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Robert De Niro throws surprise birthday party for Anupam Kher

Robert De Niro and Anupam Kher.

Karisma Kapoor dedicates award to Sridevi

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Karisma Kapoor was conferred with an award that she dedicated to late actress Sridevi.

Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan shares endearing pic with Big B

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Janhvi Kapoor resumes work

Janhvi has resumed work already.

Rishi Kapoor stays away from the bottle

Rishi Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham