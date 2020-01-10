Samajwadi Party to show Deepika Padukone's 'Chapaak' to its workers in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will take its workers to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chapaak' here on Friday.

"On the instructions of the national president, Samajwadi Party will show 'Chapaak' film to its workers. A hall has been booked in Lucknow for this," said a tweet on the party's official Twitter handle.

माननीय राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी के निर्देश पर कल समाजवादी पार्टी अपने कार्यकर्ताओं को ‘छपाक’ फिल्म दिखाएगी। इसके लिए लखनऊ में एक हाल बुक किया गया है। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) January 9, 2020

The film releasing Friday is based on the struggles and triumphs of an acid attack survivor. A senior Samajwadi Party leader said party workers will watch the film in Lucknow on Friday. The previous state government led by Akhilesh Yadav had worked for the rehabilitation and welfare of acid attack survivors, he added.