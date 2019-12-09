Entertainment Bollywood 09 Dec 2019 If somebody misbehav ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

If somebody misbehaves it's not going to go untouched now: Shah Rukh Khan on #MeToo

PTI
Published Dec 9, 2019, 9:47 am IST
Updated Dec 9, 2019, 9:49 am IST
The 54-year-old actor says the movement has shone a light on the mistreatment of women in workspace.
Shah Rukh Khan.
 Shah Rukh Khan.

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan believes the #MeToo movement may have started in the West but it has given voice to the women across the globe, including India, to share their stories of abuse and harassment.

The 54-year-old actor says the movement has shone a light on the mistreatment of women in workspace.

 

"It started from there... in the West and it gave voice to women to come out and talk about something that may have happened some years back... It gave them enough support to come out with their stories.

"The greatness of this movement is that in the future, we have to accept that people do mistreat women in most fields than not, it has been a conversation everywhere," Shah Rukh said in an interview with BBC journalist and "Talking Movies" host Tom Brook.

The actor hopes the change is here to stay. "In the cinematic world and media world it has made us a little more aware now. I think the main thing is that people are aware that this is not going to go untouched if somebody behaves in an improper manner," he added.

When asked if Indian commercial films have touched upon such stories, Shah Rukh said while mainstream cinema has not delved deep into the subject, the parallel cinema has always held the fort.

"We don't do it in the depth and the seriousness with which one should do it. I would always be a hero in the film, be on the side of empowering a woman but maybe we sometimes lack depth.

"... But the new wave of cinema, they are regular films and they look at notions and issues like this and deal with them with more depth and seriousness," he added.

The actor, however, said the combination of entertainment and engagement is needed and there should be more films like "Dangal", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Chak De! India".

"They mix everything. They take an issue and kind of entertain you so engage and entertain is a big concept, which happens very seldom," he added.

...
Tags: shah rukh khan, metoo, #metoo movement, women safety, abuse, harassment
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

DRN still.

Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale review: A short-lived entertainer

Sonakshi Sinha.

Long way to go: Sonakshi Sinha on having a female 'Dabangg'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Daisy Shah. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Adopt, don't shop': Daisy Shah during stray dog adoption fair



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi named Miss Universe 2019

The 26-year-old Tunzi was declared the winner at a televised event, hosted by American comic-turned-TV personality Steve Harvey, held at Tyler Perry Studios here on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle

An Indian-origin Sikh couple living in the UK has won a landmark court battle after they were racially discriminated against by a local council that did not allow them to go for adoption, reported IANS. (Photo: AP)
 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

'Adopt, don't shop': Daisy Shah during stray dog adoption fair

Daisy Shah. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dharma conundrum

Diljit Dosanjh

Another director out of favour with Salman Khan?

Ali Abbas Zafar

Nawazuddin Siddiqui loses his young sister

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and youngest sibling Syama

Catherine Zata Jones didn’t mean Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om

Catherine Zata Jones
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham