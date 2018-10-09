search on deccanchronicle.com
Sohum Shah on Tumbbad moustache, says there’s no replacement to commitment

Sohum Shah will be seen donning a never seen before avatar as he slips into the character of a Kokanasth Brahman.
Sohum Shah in a still from Tumbbad.
As the actor gears up for the release of his upcoming film 'Tumbbad', Sohum Shah shared a picture from his shooting days sharing his moment of self-realization as he prepped for Tumbbad.

Sohum Shah will be seen donning a never seen before avatar as he slips into the character of a Kokanasth Brahman for Tumbbad. The actor has recreated the traditional vintage look tracing the pre Independence era of 30s and 40s in Maharashtra.

 

The actor is seen donning the typical attire worn by Konkanasth Brahmans in Maharashtra, grabbing the essence of the character. With quintessential earpiece and a moustache, Sohum Shah added details to his character which is topping the interest of the audience.

Talking about his preparation for the look, Sohum Shah shared, "We thought we could get away with a fake moustache on screen but it looked too false... That's when I realized there is no replacement to complete commitment. This handlebar moustache is a result of 6 months of no shaving! #TumbbadThisFriday".

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Sohum Shah who has earlier won hearts of the audience with his performances in Ship of Theseus, Talvar and Simran is extremely excited to present the upcoming horror fantasy Tumbbad.

