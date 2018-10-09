search on deccanchronicle.com
Makers of Tumbbad unveil the title track of the film featuring Sohum Shah

Tumbbad is horrific and thrilling experience that questions roots of human greed while entertaining.
Sohum Shah's Tumbbad has already raised the alacrity of the audience ever since the teaser and trailer of the film has been unveiled.

The makers of Tumbbad now have another surprise for the audience, as they have unveiled the title track of the film.

 

The high on energy song has been sung by Atul Gogavale and penned by Raj Shekhar.

The music of the song has been composed, arranged & produced by Ajay and Atul.

After winning the hearts of the audience with their earlier compositions in the blockbuster films Sairaat, Agneepath among others, Ajay-Atul present yet another musical album with the Marathi flavour.

The spectacular visuals from the film takes the audience on a trip to the interiors of ancient, cultural Maharashtra giving glimpses into the quintessential attires and lifestyle of Konkanasth Brahmans.

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Tumbbad is a horrific and thrilling experience that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

The trailer of the film has left the audience gripped as Tumbbad presents an interesting mixture of mythology, fantasy and thriller leaving everyone with a spine-chilling experience.

The much ambitious project has been roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai's presentation and a Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films, Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.

