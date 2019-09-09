Entertainment Bollywood 09 Sep 2019 Video: Salman Khan s ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Video: Salman Khan spotted smoking during Ganpati visarjan; fans show disappointment

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 9, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
The 53-year-old actor was recently spotted dancing at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai.
Salman Khan smoking. (Photo: YouTube/Bollywood Buzz)
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has again trapped into controversy. The 53-year-old actor was recently spotted dancing at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganpati visarjan in Mumbai.

The 'Dabangg' actor's dance caught everyone's attention. However, the latest visuals of Bhaijaan smoking cigarette during Ganesh visarjan is indeed disturbing fans on social media.

 

A video of the actor that has gone viral online shows him smoking a cigarette along with his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Watch the video here:

Ever since the video went viral, fans started trolling the actor for his act.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Prabhudheva's directorial venture, Dabangg 3. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Kiccha Sudeep, Pramod Khanna and others. 'Dabangg 3' is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019.

Tags: salman khan, salman khan smoking, salman khan viral video, salman khan smoking video, dabangg 3, ganpati visarjan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


