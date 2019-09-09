Entertainment Bollywood 09 Sep 2019 Kerala court sent 'M ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kerala court sent 'Murder 2' actor to judicial custody in cheating case

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 8:32 am IST
The actor, along with his wife, was arrested by the Kerala police on September 4.
Prashant Narayanan. (Photo: Twitter)
 Prashant Narayanan. (Photo: Twitter)

Kerala: A Kerala court sent Bollywood actor Prashant Narayanan to judicial custody in an alleged cheating case, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Narayanan, who got his first break in the movie -- Murder 2, was charged under section 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

 

Narayanan is currently lodged in Thalassery jail. The actor, along with his wife, was arrested by the Kerala police on September 4.

This arrest was made after a film producer filed a case against him for allegedly cheating him of Rs 1.20 crore, said the police.

...
Tags: prashant narayanan, prashant narayanan news, cheating case, kerala, kerala court, murder 2
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Anurag Konidena

Talking of love, again

Sandeep Vanga

It’s B-wood for Sandeep Vanga

Chiranjeevi and Surender Reddy on the sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Director’s cut

The song features various art forms of Kerala against scenic landscapes, and music carries the vigour of Onam.

For those who are far away from home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New bug leaves Android users vulnerable to dangerous attacks

Samsung and LG have issued a fix for the bug, Huawei will be including the fix in its next generation of Mate series or P series smartphones.
 

Boult Vibe speakers Review: Good tunes come in small packages

The speakers work in unison to give you a portable stereo effect wherever you carry them, and even work independently.
 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Why target me: Sujeeth Reddy

Sujeeth Reddy

Sonam Kapoor Wants to be Mr India

Sonam Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan’s warning

Shah Rukh Khan

Imran Khan-Avantika’s marriage is over

Avantika’s mother tried to sort out the couple’s differences, but to no avail. Apparently all efforts of a rapprochement have now been set aside, as the couple heads for a divorce.

B-town’s double standard

Sara’s father and mother are Muslim and Hindu respectively, just like Salman’s. So why single out one for rigorous rebuke and celebrate the other for the same? If this doesn’t smell of patriarchal values, what does?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham